Same Exquisite Lodge New Website Debut

Ketchikan, Alaska, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Lodge is a distinguished boutique lodge in Alaska, offering an elegant retreat for adventurers and history enthusiasts. We are dedicated to providing exceptional service and accommodations. Cape Fox Lodge is pleased to announce the launch of its new and updated website, . Annually, over 1 million tourists visit Ketchikan, Alaska. Cape Fox Lodge offers luxury, warmth, adventure, and memorable experiences for all visitors. With our new website, accessing Cape Fox Lodge has become more convenient than ever for guests and those planning the perfect Alaskan adventure.

Cape Fox Lodge is a subsidiary of Cape Fox Corporation in Ketchikan, Alaska. It has been a premier location for tourists for 35 years. Cape Fox Lodge has consistently offered tourists a premier Alaskan vacation experience, complete with scenic views in all rooms, top-rated activities, and outstanding amenities. Cape Fox Lodge is excited to showcase its full range of offerings to visitors, including corporate groups, families, and individuals.

This website showcases all that Cape Fox Lodge has to offer. Some of the features you can discover on the new Cape Fox Lodge website include:



A cultural and historical view of the Tlingit people

A view of the accommodations and scenic views offered

A complete list of things to do when you visit the Lodge

Our menus and cuisine prepared by our celebrated chefs

Our meeting and event space, which is perfect for corporate events and weddings, and finally Our booking site to book your stay today!

“The launch of our new Cape Fox Lodge website is an important step in telling the full story of who we are and what we offer,” said Chris Luchtefeld, Chief Executive Officer of Cape Fox Corporation.“The site reflects the unique blend of Alaska Native culture, authentic hospitality, and outdoor adventure that defines the Cape Fox Lodge experience, while making it easier for guests to envision their stay and connect with everything Ketchikan has to offer.”

Check out the new Cape Fox Lodge website at and follow our Facebook page @CapeFoxLodge. For additional information, email General Manager, Sheldon Johnson at ... or call 907-225-8001 or 866-225-8001.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Tours and Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

