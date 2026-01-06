Label 51 Recordings Launches Fan-Owned Crowdfunding Campaign On Wefunder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent label opens its doors to fans, inviting them to invest directly in artists through equity crowdfunding.

Denver, CO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Label 51 Recordings, an independent music label dedicated to supporting diverse and emerging artists, has officially launched its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign on Wefunder. The raise marks a milestone for the label as it opens the door for fans and music lovers to invest directly in the artists and projects they believe in.

Founded by industry veteran Andy Zicklin and Enigma Records Co-Founder, Bill Hein, Label 51 grew out of a deep passion for music and a belief that fans should have more influence in shaping the future of the industry. The label's roster spans approximately 30 acts across genres, from alternative to jazz to experimental ensembles, including established artists, Deep Blue Something and Wall of Voodoo, Paisley Underground stalwarts, Rain Parade and exciting new artists such as Ruby Friedman, Brie Stoner and Derek Day.

Unlike traditional record labels, Label 51 is designed to bring fans closer to the music they love as stakeholders. By investing, fans have the opportunity to support touring, album production, and promotion, while helping artists reach wider audiences without sacrificing creative independence.

“Streaming pays artists fractions of a cent per play,” said Zicklin.“We believe there's a better way. Crowdfunding allows us to create a truly fan-owned label, where investors become ambassadors, collaborators, and champions of the music.”

The $1 million fundraising goal will primarily fund marketing and promotion for Label 51's artists, enabling them to tour, record, and expand their reach. Early investors will also have access to exclusive perks such as signed vinyl, artist meet-and-greets, and other unique experiences.

Label 51 Recordings is among the first independent record labels to pursue equity crowdfunding, positioning itself at the forefront of a changing music landscape.“Our mission is simple,” Hein says,“Much like how we started Enigma back in the day, we put out the music we love, and with Label 51 Recordings, we want to share that journey with the people who love it too.”

