Dassault Aviation: Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights - 31 12 25
|Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|12/31/2025
|78,397,034
|
Theoretical voting rights:
130,565,879
Exercisable voting rights:
129,706,429
