UAE Real Estate Heads Into 2026 After AED 680B Year Of Transactions

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)As the UAE heads into 2026, its real estate sector is entering the year on the back of robust growth, underpinned by strong population inflows, sustained residential demand, and emerging innovations such as property tokenisation, according to

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi are experiencing a demographic expansion that continues to support residential demand. Dubai's population surpassed four million in 2025, with more than 208,000 new residents added over the year. This growth, driven by employment opportunities, lifestyle appeal and long-term residency initiatives, has translated into record activity levels in the property market.

Looking ahead to 2026, one of the key developments to watch will be the shift towards tokenisation and fractional ownership. What was once largely theoretical is now moving into practical implementation, with Dubai's Land Department launching a tokenisation pilot that integrates blockchain-based property titles into the official land registry.

He added that sustained population growth continues to support pre-sales activity, pricing power and recurring rental income, while a more mature market environment favours well-capitalised developers with strong land banks and proven execution capabilities.

From an equity market perspective, Badami believes the real estate upswing points to a sector supported by fundamentals rather than speculation.

