Bitget Launches Tradfi Trading Suite, Bridging Crypto And Traditional Markets

MENAFN - AzerNews) Bitget, a leading platform in the crypto asset ecosystem and a web3 company, has officially launched its tradfi (traditional finance) trading suite following record demand during its special beta phase,reports.

The move marks a key milestone in BitGet's broader strategy to integrate cryptocurrency markets with traditional financial instruments under a single platform.

During the beta phase, the tradfi product attracted exceptional interest, with trading activity highlighting strong market appetite for BitGet's universal exchange (uex) vision. In particular, trading on the xau/usd pair exceeded 100 million dollars in a single day, underscoring investor demand for seamless access to traditional assets alongside digital ones.

The beta process, which began in december with limited user access, generated more than 80,000 applications, far surpassing initial expectations. This surge in interest reflected a growing preference among investors to trade gold, foreign exchange and global macro assets through one unified account, without switching platforms.

Following extensive user feedback, BitGet has now made the full tradfi version available to all users. The suite offers access to 79 financial instruments, covering metals, currency pairs, indices and commodities. All trades are settled in usdt, allowing users to participate in tradfi markets directly from their existing BitGet accounts.

At the core of this launch is BitGet's uex concept, which aims to remove traditional boundaries between asset classes. By enabling crypto assets, gold, forex and commodities to be traded within the same ecosystem, the platform seeks to enhance portfolio diversification, improve risk management and allow faster responses to shifting market conditions. The tradfi infrastructure, refined during the beta phase, features deep liquidity, competitive spreads and flexible leverage options, positioning the product for global expansion.

Commenting on the launch, BitGet ceo gracy chen said investors increasingly require a single structure that enables smooth and rapid transitions between different asset classes as market dynamics evolve. She noted that opening tradfi to all users allows BitGet to deliver this flexibility by combining crypto and traditional financial markets on one platform.