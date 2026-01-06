King Meets Senate's Permanent Office Members

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 6 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday met with members of the permanent office of the Senate, which includes its president, his two deputies, and assistants., according to a royal court statement.During the meeting, His Majesty urged continued coordination between the Senate and the government on national priorities and issues of concern to citizens.The meeting also covered key developments in the region, including the situation in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria, according to the statement.For his part, Senate President Faisal Fayez affirmed the Senate's commitment to fulfilling its legislative and oversight responsibilities, and coordinating with the government to serve citizens and national priorities.Members of the Senate's permanent office discussed the Senate's role in monitoring key domestic issues and working with the House of Representatives and the government to advance modernisation efforts across various sectors, the statement reads.The members expressed appreciation for His Majesty's keenness to keep abreast with work progress, and hold regular meetings with members of Parliament.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.