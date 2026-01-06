Morning Market Pulse: AI, Autonomy, And National Security Drive The Narrative At The Open

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets are waking up to a distinctly forward-looking tape, with investors parsing developments that point to shifts in Artificial Intelligence infrastructure, advanced sensing, defense-aligned energy systems, and deep-tech R&D platforms.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV): Strategic Pivot Toward AI Infrastructure

Envirotech Vehicles is in focus after announcing an amended and restated Letter of Intent to acquire AZIO AI Corporation, a move that could dramatically reshape the company's long-term identity. The proposed all-equity transaction values AZIO AI at an assumed enterprise value of $480 million, using a $3.00 per share reference price for EVTV stock, subject to an independent third-party valuation.

If completed, AZIO AI would become a wholly owned subsidiary of EVTV, signaling a potential shift away from EV manufacturing toward advanced AI infrastructure and high-performance computing. The framework also outlines a leadership transition, with AZIO AI's CEO expected to assume the CEO role at EVTV post-closing. While non-binding and subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals, the LOI underscores a decisive attempt by EVTV to reposition itself within the AI ecosystem at a time when compute and infrastructure assets are commanding premium attention.

Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI): Factor X Accelerates the R&D-to-Revenue Thesis

Xeriant continues to rebuild its narrative following its late-2025 pivot centered on Factor X Research Group, a Skunk Works–style innovation arm led by retired Air Force Brigadier General Blaine D. Holt. The company gained unusual mainstream visibility late last year with a direct mention on national cable news, highlighting growing external awareness despite its OTC status.

The strategy emphasizes cross-domain convergence, blending aerospace, AI-driven data systems, and defense-informed innovation with commercial scalability. Xeriant's NEXBOARDTM, an eco-friendly composite wallboard derived from aerospace engineering principles, serves as an early validation of this approach, with management pointing to strong construction-sector interest. Looking into 2026, additional technologies tied to infrastructure and data center demand are expected to advance through the Factor X pipeline.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ: AEVA): Expanding the Physical AI Sensor Stack

At CES 2026, Aeva introduced Aeva OmniTM, billed as the industry's first compact, wide-view, short-range 4D LiDAR sensor designed for physical AI applications. Developed in collaboration with LG Innotek, Omni delivers a 360° horizontal by 90° vertical field of view, targeting use cases ranging from autonomous vehicles and robotics to drones, defense systems, warehouse automation, and smart infrastructure.

Built on Aeva's FMCW (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave) technology, Omni simultaneously detects velocity and position while remaining resistant to sunlight interference and signal cross-talk. The sensor extends Aeva's LiDAR-on-chip platform into near-field perception, complementing its long-range automotive portfolio. Early customer pilots are expected in the second half of 2026, with production targeted for 2027.

Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE: OPTT): Renewable Power Meets Homeland Security

Ocean Power Technologies announced a contract exceeding $5 million to deliver and operate multiple MERROWS®-equipped PowerBuoy® systems in support of a U.S. Coast Guard mission under the Department of Homeland Security. The near-term deployment includes four maritime surveillance buoys off the coast of San Diego.

The PowerBuoy platforms will integrate with Anduril's Lattice command-and-control system, alongside Anduril surveillance towers, forming a unified maritime sensing network. The demonstration highlights growing demand for persistent, low-maintenance, renewable-powered maritime surveillance, particularly in national security applications where endurance and real-time data integration are critical.

