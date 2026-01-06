Park Place Technologies Completes Merger With Service Express

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies unite to deliver expanded global IT infrastructure solutions

CLEVELAND, Ohio and GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Jan 6, 2026 – Park Place Technologies today announced the completion of its merger with Service Express. Together, the companies form a global leader in data center services, with more than 3,000 employees and over 20,000 customers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

The combined company will operate as Park Place Technologies, with global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, and a significant presence in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Chris Adams will serve as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of Park Place Technologies. Ron Alvesteffer, former CEO of Service Express, will also serve as a Board Director.

The merger enables Park Place Technologies to expand its infrastructure services across traditional, cloud, and AI-accelerated environments, while continuing to deliver the trusted, customer-first experience around the globe.

“This merger accelerates Park Place's strategy to lead the global market in data center and infrastructure services,” said Chris Adams, CEO of Park Place Technologies.“With unmatched global scale and deep technical expertise, we are built to support the world's most demanding, mission-critical environments across traditional, cloud, and AI-driven infrastructure.”

“By bringing together two industry leaders, Park Place is uniquely positioned to set a new standard for data center solutions worldwide,” said Ron Alvesteffer, Board Director of Park Place Technologies.“I look forward to serving on the Board as the company enters its next era of growth and excellence.”

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is an IT infrastructure services firm that helps organizations reduce the time and cost of managing IT environments, while improving performance and uptime. Powered by a global team of engineers and support professionals, Park Place brings deep expertise and dedication to every customer engagement. By simplifying IT infrastructure management, the company frees internal teams to focus on strategic priorities and delivers measurable value that enables customers to innovate with confidence.

For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.

