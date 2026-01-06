Paytronix Introduces SMS Enrollment Functionalities For Guests And Operators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement solutions, today announced two powerful new capabilities designed to simplify loyalty program enrollment and protect program integrity, SMS Enrollment for Convenience Stores and SMS Enrollment Verification for both Restaurants and Convenience Stores. SMS Enrollment vastly removes friction to recruitment at the most critical touchpoints, fuel pumps and point-of-sale systems. The implementation of SMS based enrollment now allows Paytronix customers to manage loyalty recruitment in seconds using only their phone number.

In particular, the introduction of SMS enrollment allows convenience store operators to see three main benefits; increases to enrollment rates, which directly impacts growth to known guest databases, drastic improvement to the speed of enrollment, and lastly shifts to the operational efficiency which cause friction in the recruitment process.



Increase Enrollment Rates and Grow Known Guest Databases

SMS Enrollment will allow convenience stores to capture more guests at the moment of intent, expanding the pool of known customers available for targeted marketing and personalization.

Speed of C-Store Transactions

Convenience stores are often high-volume, fast-paced environments with lower check cost. With more flexible enrollment options, brands can effectively recruit without slowing down guests or creating checkout bottlenecks. SMS Enrollment fits seamlessly into existing transaction flows. Reduce Operational Complexity

With SMS Enrollment, customer-facing employees such as clerks or cashiers no longer need to walk guests through lengthy enrollment forms or manage paper-based processes. SMS Enrollment is guest-initiated and automated, freeing up staff to focus on service and operations.



Convenience store clients need faster, frictionless enrollment methods that match the pace of their high-volume, high-speed transaction environments. Traditional enrollment processes are impractical at the pump and checkout, resulting in missed opportunities to capture guest data. Competitive pressure in the c-store space requires innovation in guest enrollment capabilities.

To complement the release of SMS Enrollment, Paytronix also debuts additional SMS Enrollment Verification to add a critical fraud prevention layer by requiring guests to verify their mobile number with a one-time code during signup. After verification, participating guests' phone numbers are logged to prevent multiple accounts leveraging the same phone number. This ensures every new member is authentic, protecting loyalty program economics and improving data quality for marketing teams. Key benefits include:



Preventing Fraudulent Enrollments

By requiring phone number verification, SMS Enrollment Verification makes it significantly harder for guests to create multiple accounts. Unlike email addresses, phone numbers are more difficult to acquire in bulk, creating a strong deterrent against fraud and protecting the profitability of generous registration rewards. Improving Data Quality

Fraudulent accounts pollute guest databases, skewing campaign performance metrics and making it harder to understand true guest behavior. SMS verification ensures that every enrolled member has a valid, verified contact method, giving marketing teams confidence in their data and enabling more accurate segmentation and targeting.

“Unlike restaurant guest interactions which can vary in length, convenience stores have only a few moments to effectively capture and recruit a new loyalty customer. With SMS Enrollment, we're solving a major roadblock to growth in relation to how c-stores approach their programs,” said Charles Grey, vice president of product management at Paytronix.“Enrollment verification, which we've enabled for both restaurants and c-stores, will add another layer of prevention for fraudulent activity, which can have a major financial impact on those with loyalty signup bonuses.”

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit

