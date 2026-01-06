Educational FCU Selects Point Predictive's Autopass To Drive Safe Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Credit union chooses advanced fraud detection solution to support lending growth.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Federal Credit Union (EdFed), a member-focused financial institution experiencing record member growth, has announced a strategic partnership with Point Predictive, the leader in artificial intelligence consumer lending solutions. EdFed selected Point Predictive's AutoPassTM GLBA to protect members and support safe growth as the credit union enters new markets and expands its auto lending reach.

EdFed has built a reputation for responsible lending practices. As the credit union expands into new Florida markets and enhances its lending capabilities, leadership recognized the need for sophisticated fraud detection tools that would allow the institution to grow safely while maintaining its high standards for member protection.

"EdFed has experienced record growth, and as we continue to expand our reach, we need technology that allows us to grow our lending responsibly while protecting our members from increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes," said Michael Aubrey, EdFed's Senior Vice President of Lending. "The AutoPass solution gives us the confidence to pursue growth opportunities while maintaining a safe lending environment for all our members.”

AutoPass leverages patent-pending machine learning technology that accesses Point Predictive's proprietary data repository containing insights derived from more than 300 million historical loan applications to detect fraud and identify low-risk applicants. The system provides EdFed with more than 150 detailed alerts that flag identity fraud, income fraud, employment fraud, straw borrowers buying vehicles for others while misrepresenting the purchase, and collateral fraud involving vehicle identification number misrepresentation. AutoPass also delivers a risk score that helps lenders identify loan applications at high risk of early payment default for fraud-related reasons, which often account for a significant portion of lender losses each year.

"EdFed represents exactly the kind of partner we're proud to work with," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "They're committed to serving their members while expanding into new markets and providing auto loans in new markets. Our AutoPass solution will allow them to pursue growth opportunities with confidence, knowing they have the industry's most comprehensive fraud detection working behind the scenes to identify hidden risks and help them automate loans safely."

The partnership addresses a growing nationwide challenge facing credit unions. Auto lending fraud reached $9.2 billion in 2024, with synthetic identities, credit washing schemes, and income misrepresentation creating significant risks for lenders entering new markets or launching indirect lending programs.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as pay stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.

About EdFed

Established in 1935 by school employees in Miami, EdFed is a not-for-profit financial institution that serves more than 115,000 members with a full range of lending and deposit solutions. With over $1.7 billion in assets, EdFed is the largest credit union headquartered in Miami-Dade County and operates nine branch locations across South Florida. For more information on EdFed, please call (305) 270-5250.

