Panther Life Sciences Opens Next-Generation Microarray Patch (MAP) Platform To Pharma And Biotech Partners

Panther's dissolvable MAP enables controlled, needle-free delivery of therapeutic agents into immune-rich layers of the skin. The technology reflects years of internal development and has been established as a versatile therapeutic delivery system, demonstrating compatibility with a range of therapeutic formulations, including small molecules, proteins, and peptides, supporting both dose-sparing immunologic applications and broader systemic delivery strategies.

Designed to overcome long-standing limitations of injection-based delivery, Panther's MAP platform reduces reliance on cold-chain infrastructure and is engineered for scalability across global markets.

“Healthcare has relied on the same delivery methods for decades, even as therapies have advanced,” said Carlos Bhola, CEO of Panther Life Sciences.“We believe rethinking how treatments are delivered is one of the most powerful levers to expand access to care. By building a patient-centric MAP platform, we have the opportunity to reach the billions of people around the world who remain under-treated or untreated today.”

Panther has engaged pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to advance MAP-enabled programs in cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, where precise engagement of the immune system is critical to clinical outcomes, including:

- Cancer: Exploring targeted delivery approaches that engage immune-rich layers of the skin for immunological treatments, including for prostate, colon, lung, ovarian, and breast cancer.

- Infectious Diseases: Advancing MAP-based delivery strategies for infectious disease vaccines and immune-focused therapies, with an emphasis on access and scalability.

Panther is seeking additional partners to co-develop next-generation treatments across a broad range of therapeutic areas using its MAP platform, especially for allergies, autoimmune diseases, and metabolic deficiencies.

“The skin gives us an extraordinary opportunity to treat the immune system with precision,” said Matthew Hepburn, MD, Head of R&D of Panther Life Sciences.“Across my career evaluating microarray patch technologies for government and public health initiatives, including at DARPA and Operation Warp Speed, I've seen what differentiates concepts from platforms that can truly scale. By pairing skin biology with dissolvable microneedles and shelf stability, Panther's unique approach enables repeatable dosing and global access in ways traditional delivery methods cannot.”

Panther is inviting potential collaborators to schedule meetings during the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, Calif. To schedule, email....

About Panther Life Sciences

Panther is unlocking the tremendous biological capabilities of human skin to deliver a new generation of efficacious, shelf-stable treatments shipped directly to patients and designed for easy self-application. With precisely-engineered microarray patches (MAPs), Panther is addressing skin health (skincare, medical aesthetics) and treating systemic ailments along the immunological spectrum, including infectious diseases, cancer, allergies, autoimmune diseases, and more.

Beyond treatment delivery, Panther's MAPs enable automated data integration with provider and public health systems, and its AI-based predictive analytics accelerate treatment development, improve patient care, and enhance disease management. Through advanced GMP manufacturing, direct-to-consumer distribution, and self-application, Panther is making high-impact therapies more accessible and affordable while supporting strong commercial performance.

