Jordan, Oman Discuss Geographic Surveying Cooperation

Oman, Jan. 6 (Petra) – The Director General of the Royal Jordanian Geographic Center (RJGC), Brig. Gen. Muammar Kamel Haddadin, received the Chairman of the National Survey and Geospatial Information Authority (NSGIA), Brig. Gen. Nasser Al-Harthi, and his accompanying delegation.During the meeting, Haddadin reviewed the center's key tasks and achievements in the surveying and remote sensing fields.He also highlighted the center's current "pioneering" projects aimed to support sustainable development plans, emphasizing the importance of exchanging expertise and integrating Jordanian and Omani knowledge to strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries' geographic institutions.In turn, Al-Harthi called for enhancing joint cooperation, praising its scientific position, international reputation, and leading role in surveying and map production of all types.Touring the center's technical, training, and educational departments, the Omani delegation was briefed on its work and its advancements in spatial data and modern technologies used in geospatial operations.