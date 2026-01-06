403
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Western Japan
(MENAFN) A strong earthquake shook western Japan on Tuesday morning, though authorities confirmed no tsunami alert was issued, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The tremor struck Shimane province’s eastern region at 10:18 a.m. local time (01:18 GMT) at a depth of roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), media reported, citing the JMA. The agency later upgraded its initial magnitude estimate from 6.2 to 6.4.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) measured the quake differently, recording a 5.8-magnitude event south-southeast of Yasugicho. Smaller aftershocks followed across the area.
“There is precedent in the area around this epicenter where quakes of a similar scale have occurred in succession after a major quake,” said Ayataka Ebita, chief of the JMA’s Earthquake and Tsunami Observation Division.
No injuries have been reported, and the Shimane nuclear power plant in Matsue showed no irregularities, according to operator Chugoku Electric Power Co.
Infrastructure disruptions were widespread. Authorities suspended bullet train services on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line between Okayama and Hiroshima due to a power outage. Road traffic also faced closures, with sections of the Yonago Expressway (Hiruzen–Yonago) and Sanin Expressway (Yonago-Nishi–Yasugi) temporarily shut down.
A liaison office was established at the prime minister’s headquarters. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged swift action, assuring citizens her administration “will do everything possible to respond to the situation.”
