Lodha Developers' Q3 Collections Drop 17 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Lodha Developers' collections fell to Rs 3,560 crore in the third quarter (Q3 FY26), down from the year-ago period, the real estate firm said on Tuesday.

The decline came despite a robust performance in pre-sales, which rose 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,620 crore, compared with Rs 4,510 crore in the same quarter last financial year, according to the company's latest business update.

The company said the drop in collections was largely due to one-off inflows recorded in the corresponding period last year.

These included large receipts from land and office transactions, which were not repeated in the December quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, however, collections showed a marginal improvement -- indicating early signs of stabilisation in cash inflows.

“Collections were Rs 35.6 billion for Q3 FY26. This is lower than Q3 FY25 which had one-off inflows from large land and office sales,” the firm said.

“Collections are expected to scale up significantly in coming quarters,” it added.

Pre-sales remained strong during the quarter, supported by steady sustenance sales and good traction across key markets.

Lodha Developers said demand for residential housing continued despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, helping the company maintain sales momentum.

“This significant business development will allow us to have better visibility of future growth and support higher profitability in upcoming acquisitions,” the real estate firm stated.

Looking ahead, the developer expects collections to improve in the coming quarters as construction progresses and customer payments pick up.

“Our pilot in NCR has started with two projects on joint development basis, reflecting our risk calibrated approach to capital deployment,” it said.

“NCR is the second-largest housing market in the country with a shortage of trusted quality developers and a fragmented supply landscape,” Lodha Developers noted.

The NCR entry will enable us to serve nearly 80 per cent of the housing demand across the top seven Indian cities.