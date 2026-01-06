MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) C-COM Develops Transportable Solutions for Hughes ESA Terminals New iNetVu(R) OneWeb Transportable Cases enable rapid field deployment of Hughes HL1100 and HL1120 ESA terminals

January 06, 2026 8:00 AM EST | Source: C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) ("C-COM" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has developed several transportable solutions for the family of Hughes manufactured Electronically Steered (ESA) terminals.

C-COM has introduced two versions of its iNetVu ® OneWeb Transportable Cases, compatible with both the Hughes HL1100 and HL1120 ESA OneWeb Terminals:



the iNetVu ® OneWeb Transportable Standard Case, and the iNetVu ® OneWeb Transportable Pop-Up Case.







iNetVu® OneWeb Transportable Pop-Up Case - HL1120

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









iNetVu® OneWeb Transportable Standard Case - HL1120

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Both versions enable rapid deployment of Hughes ESA terminals in the field. The Pop-Up Case allows instant connectivity directly from the case, simply by removing the top cover - no assembly required. Each case includes recessed wheels and handles for easy transport , along with dedicated storage compartments for LAN, power supply, and cabling.

These new solutions complement C-COM's mobility mount adapters, which convert Hughes HL1100 and HL1120 terminals into vehicle-mounted configurations. Together, the new iNetVu®transportable and mobility products support deployments across diverse vertical markets, including telecommunications, emergency response, disaster management, firefighting, oil and gas, construction, and agriculture.

"With more than 15,000 Hughes ESA terminals expected to be deployed over the Eutelsat OneWeb constellation, we anticipate that a significant portion will be converted into COTP (Comms-On-The-Pause) transportable solutions using our new iNetVu® cases," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The iNetVu® Hughes ESA OneWeb mobility mounts and transportable cases are available for immediate delivery.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in the final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, Multiorbit, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations.

Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, (BFIC) which is progressing well and is now in a testing phase. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance and will also be made available for sale.

For additional information please visit

iNetVu ® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

# # #

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations for future results, expected growth in demand, the expectations as to the role that C-COM's new products may fill and the benefits to C-COM and its shareholders as a result of work on new technologies all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Product development and launch may be postponed, delayed or, in the worst case, cancelled for many reasons outside C-COM's control, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance and factors outside of C-COM's control may cause it to focus of its efforts and investments differently than described above. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at .

INVESTOR RELATIONS



C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Tel: (613) 745-4110 ext. 4950

Fax: (613) 745-7144

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.