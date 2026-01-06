ASE Gains 0.41% On JD7.3M Trading

Amman, Jan. 6 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded total trading of JD7.3 million on Tuesday, with 3.9 million shares traded through 3,295 transactions.The general share price index closed at 3,582 points, up 0.41 percent.Out of 95 traded companies, share prices rose for 39 companies and declined for 27.At the sector level, the financial sector index rose by 0.51 percent, the services sector by 0.47 percent, while the industrial sector declined by 0.12 percent.

