Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Gains 0.41% On JD7.3M Trading


2026-01-06 08:04:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 6 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded total trading of JD7.3 million on Tuesday, with 3.9 million shares traded through 3,295 transactions.
The general share price index closed at 3,582 points, up 0.41 percent.
Out of 95 traded companies, share prices rose for 39 companies and declined for 27.
At the sector level, the financial sector index rose by 0.51 percent, the services sector by 0.47 percent, while the industrial sector declined by 0.12 percent.

MENAFN06012026000117011021ID1110561886



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search