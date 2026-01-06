Al Gharafa Look To Return To Winning Ways Against Umm Salal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Leaders Al Gharafa will be aiming for a swift return to winning ways as they face upbeat Umm Salal in the opening match of second leg of the Qatar Stars League (QSL) at the Al Khor Stadium today.

Al Gharafa lost to Al Shahania in the previous round, which left them with 25 points. While they remain at the top of standings, they are aware that any further slip-up could complicate their position at the summit, making a strong response and early recovery crucial.

“The upcoming match against Umm Salal is crucial. I am not happy with our previous-round performance against Al Shahania. However, I have witnessed a positive reaction from the players, demonstrated through their daily work and desire to put the past behind them, rediscover the team's character and maintain its strength,” said Al Gharafa coach Pedro blade-->

“We now have a very important match ahead of us and we are aiming for a strong response to secure a victory. All these factors make the match challenging, but I have confidence in my players' ability to deliver a strong performance against Umm Salal,” said Martins Salal are riding high after their valuable victory over Al Ahli in the last round, a win that has given them a significant boost before this challenging encounter.

Umm Salal are currently in 10th place with nine points and seek to continue their winning streak, improve their position in the standings and gradually move away from the relegation zone.

The match is an important test for both teams at the start of the round, between Al Gharafa's desire to confirm their right to the top spot and Umm Salal's ambition to build on their recent victory and deliver a strong performance that reflects their gradual return to their usual level.

Umm Salal head coach Patrice Carteron has described the match as both important and challenging. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the French coach said the match would be difficult for both teams, with each pushing for victory and the three blade-->

Carteron said Umm Salal are fully prepared for the match and expressed hope of building on their recent momentum following a win over Al Ahli in the previous round. He stressed that his team will be playing for victory as they look to improve their position in the league table.

In the other match of the day, Al Sailiya and Al Rayyan will meet in a crucial match at the Grand Hamad Stadium of Al Arabi club. The kick-off is at 7.30pm. This encounter holds particular significance for both teams. Al Sailiya, under the tutelage of Mirghani al-Zain, aiming for a strong start to the second leg of competition.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan, under the guidance of their Portuguese coach Artur Jorge, will be looking to maintain their title challenge.

“The first half of the season was fantastic for us, but we must continue working hard to maintain our position at the top of the league. Currently, we are in the top four of the league and leading the QSL Cup and the Gulf Champions League. In the second half, we must try to maintain the same desire and enthusiasm to achieve even more and reach our goals for this season,” Jorge said.

“We have several new players who have joined the team this season. Al Rayyan is one of the biggest club in Qatar, and we must approach every match with the aim of winning. Our objective in the upcoming match is to secure the three points. We must also avoid the mistakes we made in the first half. We have a different opponent, and we must play with the same mentality and achieve victory to start the second half of the season with an important win.”

Al Sailiya currently sit in 11th place, second to last, with eight points, while Al Rayyan occupy fourth place with 20 points.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

Al Gharafa vs Umm Salal

Al Khor Stadium, 5.30pm

Al Rayyan vs Al Sailiya

Grand Hamad Stadium, 7.30pm

Al Gharafa Umm Salal Qatar Stars League Al Khor Stadium