Dharamshala Student Death: BJP's Rajeev Bindal Demands High-Level Probe

Himachal Pradesh BJP President, Rajeev Bindal, on Saturday, called for a high-level inquiry into the death of a college student in Dharamshala, expressing concern over the alleged involvement of a teacher and ragging within the college.

BJP Demands Impartial, Time-Bound Probe

Calling the matter "serious", Bindal urged a "high-level inquiry" into the matter. "This is a very serious matter, and the government should immediately conduct a high-level inquiry. A time-bound inquiry should be conducted so that the truth comes out, and the team investigating the matter should be competent, impartial, and formed independently of those against whom complaints have been made," Bindal told ANI.

The student, a 19-year-old Dalit, died on December 26 after allegedly facing harassment and ragging. The government has suspended an assistant professor and formed a committee to investigate.

He further informed that the demand has been raised to the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. "We raised this point yesterday, and today we reiterate our hope that the government and the Chief Minister will take immediate notice of this and order a high-level inquiry. We have been consistently saying that the law and order situation in the state is continuously deteriorating...," said Bindal.

Further expressing his grief over the unfortunate incident, Bindal underscored incidents of ragging within the college. "...It's a deeply disturbing incident, and the statements that have emerged suggest the involvement of a teacher, or perhaps other women, and there are also allegations of ragging within the college and among the students, as well as administrative issues."

CM Sukhu Orders Suspension, Inquiry

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday assured that the government "will take strict action" against the alleged accused over the death of the student amid prolonged ragging and sexual harassment.

The Chief Minister said he had "immediately suspended" the professor based on the victims' statement. Speaking to reporters, CM Sukhu said, "I have taken a decision based on the statement by the girl from Dharamshala. The professor she has alleged against will be immediately suspended, and I have also ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. Our government will take strict action against whoever are involved in the matter."

A 19-year-old second-year student of Government Degree College, Dharamshala, who died during treatment in Ludhiana in December. Her parents alleged that she was subjected to ragging, assault and sexual harassment at the college, which caused severe mental distress and deterioration of her health.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the death amid prolonged ragging and sexual harassment. In a post on X, NCW shared, "The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an extremely serious incident related to ragging, physical harassment, and sexual harassment at the Government Degree College in Dharamshala, in which a 19-year-old female student died during treatment. The Commission strongly condemns this heinous, inhuman, and reprehensible act, which is a gross violation of the student's life, dignity, and rights, and highlights the serious failure of the security mechanism in educational campuses."

