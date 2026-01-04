Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Attacks Venezuela, Maduro Captured Massive Protests In Paris, Rome & Athens


2026-01-04 12:00:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Global outrage is mounting after US strikes on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Major powers condemned Donald Trump's intervention, while mass protests erupted in Paris, Rome and Athens. Demonstrators called the action illegal, warning of dangerous escalation and destabilisation of Latin America.

MENAFN04012026007385015968ID1110552002



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search