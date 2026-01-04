Trump Attacks Venezuela, Maduro Captured Massive Protests In Paris, Rome & Athens

Global outrage is mounting after US strikes on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Major powers condemned Donald Trump's intervention, while mass protests erupted in Paris, Rome and Athens. Demonstrators called the action illegal, warning of dangerous escalation and destabilisation of Latin America.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.