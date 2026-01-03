Textile, Spinning Industry Development Project Receives Strong Political Support: El-Shimy

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, said that the national project to develop the textile and spinning industry is receiving strong support and close attention from the political leadership, noting its pivotal role in strengthening national industry and boosting the competitiveness of Egyptian products in both local and international markets.

El-Shimy explained that Misr Spinning and Weaving Company in El Mahalla El Kubra represents a cornerstone of the project. He noted that the comprehensive development plan focuses on modernising infrastructure, introducing the latest production technologies, and upgrading human capital skills to ensure operational sustainability and maximise economic returns.

The remarks were made during a meeting on Saturday between the Minister of Public Enterprises Sector and Ashraf El Gendy, Governor of Gharbia, at the start of El-Shimy's visit to Misr Spinning and Weaving Company in El Mahalla El Kubra. The meeting formed part of the ongoing follow-up on the implementation of the national textile and spinning industry development project.

Discussions addressed several shared work files and explored ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Public Enterprises Sector and Gharbia Governorate. The aim is to advance ongoing projects, accelerate implementation rates, improve the utilisation of completed investments, and achieve sustainable economic and social returns.

Both sides reviewed a number of projects being implemented by the Ministry in Gharbia Governorate through its affiliated companies, including the development of Ghazl El Mahalla. The projects also cover hotel, commercial, and administrative developments, as well as cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education to establish an integrated university educational city. These initiatives reflect a comprehensive development vision aimed at maximising asset value and promoting integrated development across the governorate.

For his part, Governor Ashraf El Gendy expressed pride in Misr Spinning and Weaving Company in El Mahalla El Kubra, describing it as one of the most important symbols of national industry. He stressed that the unprecedented development currently underway reflects the strong support provided by the state to Egyptian industry under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The governor also praised the Minister of Public Enterprises Sector for his continuous follow-up and efforts to support plans to revitalise the company and enhance its competitiveness.