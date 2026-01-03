Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Venezuela's Maduro To Appear Before Federal Court In NY


2026-01-03 07:05:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- A plane, carrying captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, has arrived at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York, CNN reported on Saturday.
Maduro, who was captured during a large-scale US military operation in Caracas earlier today, is set to face drugs and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court next week, according to the report. (pickup previous)
ast


MENAFN03012026000071011013ID1110551623



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search