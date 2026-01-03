403
Venezuela's Maduro To Appear Before Federal Court In NY
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- A plane, carrying captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, has arrived at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York, CNN reported on Saturday.
Maduro, who was captured during a large-scale US military operation in Caracas earlier today, is set to face drugs and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court next week, according to the report. (pickup previous)
