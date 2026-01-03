Macro Fears Fade As Bitcoin Hits 3-Week High: Uptrend Continues

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Faces Cautious Sentiment Amid Economic Uncertainty

Bitcoin recently surged past the $90,000 mark, sparking speculation about a potential rally towards $95,000. However, despite this upward movement, market indicators reveal that traders remain wary of downside risks. Broader macroeconomic concerns, including weak US employment data and developments in corporate earnings, continue to influence investor sentiment, confining the cryptocurrency within a tight trading range.

As the S&P 500 hovers just 1.3% below its all-time peak, economic clouds loom larger, especially following Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) quarterly sales figures, which revealed a 15% drop year-over-year - from 495,570 to 418,227 vehicles. Tesla shares declined by 2.5% on Friday and remain over 12% below their peak, highlighting caution in risk assets. Conversely, Chinese tech company Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) experienced a 15% rally after announcing plans to IPO its AI chip unit, Kunlunxin, on the Hong Kong stock exchange, signaling optimism in the tech sector's resilience.

The Nasdaq's attempt to sustain a break above the 26,000 level remains under pressure, reflecting sector-wide concerns about economic growth prospects. Despite the optimism in Chinese tech stocks, valuations in the tech-heavy Nasdaq remain stretched, raising questions about sustainability.

Bitcoin's Technical and Derivative Outlook

While Bitcoin achieved its highest levels since December 12, with the price approaching $90,000, demand for leveraged bullish positions remains muted. Investors are cautious, and the market has been confined to a 6% trading range over the past 20 days. The futures basis rate-indicating market sentiment-remains below the neutral threshold, suggesting lingering skepticism among traders. Currently, the rate stands at about a 4% annualized premium over spot prices, reflecting concerns over US import tariffs and potential economic slowdown.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to see outflows, with over $900 million exiting these funds since mid-December-highlighting a cautious investor stance. In contrast, gold ETFs have seen seven weeks of inflows, signaling a possible shift towards safer assets amid ongoing economic concerns.

Market Sentiment and Future Outlook

Market participants remain skeptical about a sustained breakout above $90,000, as options market data indicate a cautious approach. The put-call skew remains neutral, with traders demanding higher premiums for downside protection, though there are no signs of panic. The US government's plans to stimulate the economy through tax incentives and the low probability of rate cuts by April further temper optimism.

Overall, Bitcoin's near-term outlook remains cautious. While the cryptocurrency has shown resilience, traders continue to weigh macroeconomic uncertainties, keeping confidence in the asset's immediate rally subdued, with consolidation expected to persist in the coming days.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.