Two Firs Filed Over Illegal VPN Use In Budgam, 11 'Bound Down’
A police spokesman said, to maintain law and order and prevent misuse of digital platforms, Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken action against the unauthorised use of VPN services across Budgam.
He said following prohibitory orders issued by the district administration banning VPN usage, police carried out systematic verification and monitoring in the district.
Between December 29 and January 2, a total of 24 individuals were identified for violating these orders, the spokesman said.
Based on investigation and technical analysis, two FIRs were registered against individuals with adverse terror-related backgrounds, he said, underscoring the security risks posed by misuse of encrypted platforms.
