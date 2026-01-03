Bitcoin Declared 'Dead' Zero Times In 2025, Marking A New Shift

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) For the first time since 2010, no new media declarations have been pronouncing the end of Bitcoin in 2025. Data compiled by Cypherpunk Holdings CTO Jameson Lopp confirmed that the number of annual“Bitcoin Obituaries” reached zero last year. This marks a significant change in how the mainstream media portrays the digital currency.

Lopp shared a chart tracking Bitcoin's so-called“deaths” from 2010 to 2025. The record shows over 470 obituaries published by mainstream and independent media during that span. The peak came in 2017, when Bitcoin faced 125 public declarations of failure amid the ICO boom and subsequent price collapse. The frequency began to decline noticeably after 2018.

Early Years Were Marked by Heavy Doubt and Decline

The earliest obituary appeared in December 2010 from The Underground Economist, which raised concerns about deflation and viability. Forbes became the first major publication to publish a Bitcoin obituary in June 2011, citing limited tradability after the Mt. Gox hack. Wired followed with a detailed obituary in November 2011 after Bitcoin's price dropped sharply from $30 to $2.

Despite key events such as the FTX collapse and ongoing regulatory scrutiny in 2022, obituary counts continued to decrease. In 2021, fewer than 50 articles wrote off Bitcoin. By 2024, that number had dropped to single digits. The downward trend culminated in 2025, when no media outlet published a Bitcoin obituary.

Change in Tone Reflects Broader Market Maturity

The disappearance of Bitcoin obituaries in 2025 points to a shift in how the asset is perceived by traditional financial media. The tone has moved away from viewing Bitcoin as a failed experiment to acknowledging its sustained relevance. This signals a broader acceptance of Bitcoin within financial systems and public discourse.

