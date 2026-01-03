Bitmine Slays $259M More ETH, Nears 1 Million Ether Validator Queue

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum Staking Surges as Institutional Investors Lock in Large ETH Positions

BitMine Immersion Technologies has significantly increased its Ethereum holdings, adding an additional 82,560 ETH -valued at approximately $259 million-to the network's staking ecosystem. This move underscores the growing institutional interest in staking ETH for yield, contributing to heightened network activity and validator queue congestion.

According to data from Arkham, the treasury firm has made multiple substantial deposits into Ethereum 's BatchDeposit contract within recent hours. With this latest addition, BitMine's total staked ETH now exceeds 544,000, worth roughly $1.62 billion at current market prices. The company's staking activity commenced in late December, initially transferring nearly $219 million worth of ETH to staking contracts on the Ethereum network.

In November, BitMine announced plans to begin ETH staking through its Made-in-America Validator Network (MAVAN), targeting early 2026 for operational launch. The company has selected three institutional staking providers for an initial pilot phase, aiming to evaluate performance, security, and operational reliability before expanding its staking activities.

Validator Queue Approaches Record Levels

The firm's aggressive staking initiatives are reflected in the surge of the Ethereum validator entry queue, which now nears 977,000 ETH-the equivalent of around 1 million ETH when including pending transactions. This has led to an estimated wait time of approximately 17 days for new validators to gain approval, according to Ethereum Validator Queue. Despite this congestion, exit activity remains modest, with roughly 113,000 ETH pending withdrawal.

Current data indicates more than 35.5 million ETH are now staked-representing roughly 29% of the total circulating supply-with an annualized staking yield near 2.54%. Industry analysts note that periods of high validator queue activity have historically correlated with price increases, with some experts predicting a bullish continuation through 2026. Abdul, head of DeFi at layer 1 blockchain Monad, commented that the last time the validator entry and exit queues flipped in June, ETH's price doubled shortly afterward, fueling optimism about future gains.

Market Outlook and Corporate Strategies

Meanwhile, Tom Lee, chairman of BitMine, has been advocating for a substantial expansion of the company's authorized shares to 50 billion, aiming to position the firm for potential stock splits and higher valuations driven by ETH's price appreciation. Lee models scenarios where ETH could reach $250,000 if Bitcoin hits $1 million, potentially lifting BitMine's share price into territory inaccessible to retail investors.

Such developments highlight the rising institutional involvement and strategic positioning within the Ethereum ecosystem amidst ongoing network upgrades and increasing staking participation, setting the stage for further market volatility and growth.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.