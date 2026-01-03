403
Powerful earthquake kills at least two people in Mexico
(MENAFN) At least two people have died after a strong earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Friday. The quake, measuring 6.5 in magnitude, struck near the tourist hub of Acapulco, close to San Marcos in Guerrero, causing moderate damage in the region.
Guerrero’s governor, Evelyn Salgado, confirmed that a 50-year-old woman died, while Mexico City’s mayor, Clara Brugada, reported the death of a 60-year-old man and 12 other injuries in the capital. Authorities are also inspecting 34 buildings and five homes as precautionary measures, with two structures under review for potential collapse.
Power has largely been restored in Mexico City, with 98% of outages fixed. Roads and hospitals in the capital were affected, and landslides were reported along highways in Guerrero. Mexico’s seismological service recorded over 400 aftershocks by midday.
President Claudia Sheinbaum was giving her first press conference of the year when the earthquake struck, captured on video as she urged calm evacuation. Footage from Mexico City and Acapulco showed buildings shaking and vehicles trembling.
The Mexican Seismic Alert System, established after the deadly 1985 earthquake, issued early warnings prompting residents and tourists to move outdoors. Mexico sits at the convergence of four tectonic plates and has experienced several devastating quakes, including a 7.1 magnitude tremor in 2017 that killed over 200 people.
