QSE Launches 'Engineers Without Borders' To Promote Voluntary Work

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Society of Engineers (QSE) launched the 'Engineers Without Borders' programme, the first of its kind in Qatar, and inaugurated its official website. Chairperson of the Board of Directors of QSE, Engineer Amna Mohammed al-Naama, said the programme is one of QSE's flagship initiatives, aiming to deepen the culture of institutional voluntary work and leverage national engineering expertise in supporting humanitarian and development ventures at home and abroad.

The programme broadly focuses on benefiting from engineers, project managers, and stakeholders by transforming engineering know-how into a concrete impact that serves society, al-Naama highlighted, adding that this impact is meant to demonstrate the engineer's national and humanitarian role.

She hoped that the society would forge effective and outstanding partnerships with successful partners from national and charitable entities, thereby fostering integration, ensuring persistent impact, and achieving the programme's objectives in the long and short term.

Engineer Khalid AbdulRahim al-Sayed, Board Member of the Qatar Society of Engineers and Director of the Engineers Without Borders programme, presented a thorough explanation about the programme, clarifying that it intends to provide specialised engineering services that support charitable, humanitarian, and societal institutions through promoting the culture of voluntary work.

The programme literally aims to harness the expertise of engineers, project managers, and stakeholders to help advance humanitarian and charitable ventures at home and abroad, al-Sayed outlined.

Al-Sayed elaborated that the programme offers a bundle of engineering services to strengthen sustainable development and back these charitable ventures by capitalising on the expertise of a contingent of specialists in a variety of engineering areas as part of their societal responsibility in developing engineering work inside charitable enterprises and commissions in a more transparent, professional, and sustainable way.

The programme is two-fold: the first track provides the volunteer engineer with the option of choosing the volunteering times he or she deems appropriate, with the second track featuring recorded programmes from which the volunteer engineer selects the programme he or she wishes to participate in, al-Sayed noted.

The programme and its website launch ceremony featured remarks from partners of several competent authorities who had been honoured during the occasion.

The honorees praised their effective partnerships with QSE in terms of empowering engineering talents, fostering voluntary and humanitarian work, coping with digital transformation in service of society, and promoting the standing of the Qatari engineer.

Director of the Department of Associations and Private Institutions at the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), Abdulla Mohammed al-Hajri, said the QSE's approach is exactly what the ministry aspires for associations to pursue, particularly professional ones, to be true contributors to development, combining profession enhancement with contribution to meeting societal needs.