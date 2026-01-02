Discount Custom Cabinets Celebrates Nine Years Of Partnership With Kitchen Cabinet Distributors

MENAFN - GetNews) "Kitchen Cabinets"Leading Online Cabinet Retailer Highlights Long-Standing Relationship with Premier Cabinetry Manufacturer

Discount Custom Cabinets, a leading online retailer of premium kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, is proud to celebrate nine years of successful partnership with Kitchen Cabinet Distributors (KCD), one of the nation's foremost manufacturers of quality cabinetry solutions.

Since 2017, Discount Custom Cabinets has worked closely with KCD to deliver exceptional cabinetry products to homeowners and contractors nationwide. This enduring partnership has enabled Discount Custom Cabinets to offer customers access to KCD's comprehensive product lines, including the popular Brooklyn, Shaker, Oslo, and Essential cabinet series, along with specialty items such as hoods, vents, and decorative hardware.

"Our nine-year partnership with Kitchen Cabinet Distributors has been instrumental in our ability to serve customers with the quality and reliability they deserve," said James Corkish of Discount Custom Cabinets. "KCD's commitment to manufacturing excellence and consistent product availability aligns perfectly with our mission to provide homeowners with beautiful, durable cabinetry at competitive prices."

As one of the only online retailers offering KCD's full product range, Discount Custom Cabinets has distinguished itself in the competitive cabinetry marketplace. The company's digital-first approach allows customers to browse, design, and purchase premium cabinets from the comfort of their homes, backed by expert customer service and detailed product information.

A cornerstone of the Discount Custom Cabinets value proposition is their Quick Ship Guarantee, which ensures customers receive their cabinetry orders promptly and in perfect condition. This commitment to fast, reliable delivery is made possible through the strong logistical partnership with KCD, whose multiple distribution centers across the country enable efficient order fulfillment.

"The combination of KCD's manufacturing capabilities and our online platform creates a seamless experience for customers," Corkish added. "We're able to offer the quality craftsmanship KCD is known for while maintaining the convenience and accessibility that today's consumers expect."

KCD manufactures all cabinets to the highest industry standards and holds KCMA (Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association) certification, ensuring each product meets rigorous quality benchmarks. The company's diverse product offerings-from contemporary designs like the Oslo Collection to timeless classics like the Shaker series-provide Discount Custom Cabinets with an extensive portfolio to meet varied customer preferences and design needs.

Looking ahead, Discount Custom Cabinets remains committed to expanding its partnership with KCD and continuing to deliver exceptional value to homeowners, contractors, and designers nationwide.

About Discount Custom Cabinets

Discount Custom Cabinets is a leading online retailer specializing in premium kitchen and bathroom cabinetr. With a focus on quality products, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service, the company serves homeowners and professionals throughout the United States.

About Kitchen Cabinet Distributors

Kitchen Cabinet Distributors (KCD) is a leading provider of cabinetry solutions throughout the United States. Through a commitment to outstanding service, uncompromising quality, and consistent availability, KCD provides thoughtful products and exceptional service to inspire spaces where people love to live. With distribution centers in Raleigh, NC; Houston, TX; Reno, NV; and Apopka, FL, KCD serves partners nationwide.