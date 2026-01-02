2025 Year-End NAIC Designations For STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, And STACR Debt Notes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published on its website the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2025 filing year designations for certain STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Notes (collectively,“STACR Notes”).

Overall, of the 213 reviewed STACR Notes, 207 have achieved NAIC 1 Designation and 6 have achieved NAIC 2 Designation. One of the six STACR Notes with a year-end NAIC 2 Designation is an Exchangeable Note (STACR 2024-DNA2 M2B), which was previously assigned a NAIC 1 Designation. The related offered MACR Note (STACR 2024-DNA2 M2) has maintained its NAIC 1 Designation for year-end 2025.

Freddie Mac's Investment & Capital Markets Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies, providing stability, liquidity and affordability to the U.S. housing market. The GSE Single-Family CRT market was founded when Freddie Mac issued the first STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, ACIS® (Agency Credit Insurance Structure®) was introduced. Today, the industry-leading and award-winning programs attract institutional investors and (re)insurance companies worldwide. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, visit Clarity Data Intelligence®.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | LinkedIn | Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube

