Bitfarms Sells Latam Facility For $30M: What's Next?

Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms has announced its strategic decision to fully withdraw from Latin America, following the sale of a Paraguayan facility for $30 million. The move aligns with the company's renewed focus on North American operations, emphasizing investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).



Bitfarms sold its 70 MW facility in Paraguay to Sympatheia Power Fund, with an initial cash payout of $9 million scheduled for early 2026.

The company intends to reallocate proceeds into AI and HPC projects across North America, targeting 430 MW of capacity under development, with a multi-year plan for 2.1 GW.

This pivot marks a shift from traditional Bitcoin mining, aligning with broader industry trends emphasizing AI infrastructure. Analysts from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods have upgraded Bitfarms' stock to outperform, citing the strategic move as a positive growth catalyst.

Bitfarms' exit from Latin America follows its announcement in November of a broader strategic shift away from Bitcoin mining towards powering AI applications. The company plans to convert an 18 MW facility in Washington State as part of this transition, signaling a significant pivot in its operational focus.

The move has impacted the company's stock, which fell approximately 18% following the November announcement and has declined about 20% over the past month. Meanwhile, the broader industry witnesses a growing interest in AI and HPC infrastructure. TeraWulf, for instance, secured $6.7 billion in lease agreements with AI infrastructure provider Fluidstack and announced a $3.2 billion expansion in New York.

Investment banks are optimistic about this strategic transformation. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods recently upgraded Bitfarms' stock to outperform and raised its target price to $24, citing a significant“leasing shift” towards HPC and AI infrastructure. This trend underscores a broader industry movement to diversify beyond traditional cryptocurrency mining, leveraging renewable energy and AI.

