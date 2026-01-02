Sri Lanka Cricket Plans Day-Night Tests At SSC: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Jan 2 (IANS) India could be playing a Pink Ball Day/Night Test when they visit Sri Lanka for a long-form series next time. Sri Lanka Cricket is laying the groundwork for a new chapter in the island's cricketing history, with plans to stage Day-Night Test matches at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo, a report said on Friday.

The installation of floodlights at the Sinhalese Sports Club has now been completed, and SLC Treasurer Sujeewa Godaliyadda said the project goes well beyond the immediate demands of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Telecom Asia Sport () reported.

The report claimed that SLC has funded the floodlight project for Rs. 1.8 billion as the SSC is set to host five matches of the showpiece event. The other venues for the tournament will be the Pallekele International Stadium and the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Speaking to journalists during a media tour to unveil the project, Godaliyadda said the long-term vision was for SSC to one day host Day-Night Test matches. While Pink-Ball matches have gained traction globally in recent years, Sri Lanka are yet to stage one at home, and the indication is that SSC will be the venue for the country's first-ever Day/Night Test, the report claimed.

The SSC ground will be leased for a certain number of days a year to SLC for conducting training and games. It is part of the agreement that the board undertook to develop the ground.

Beyond the floodlights, the first phase of development also included upgraded dressing rooms and a new VIP viewing area. A second phase, scheduled to begin after the World Cup, will focus on expanding the venue's capacity. SLC plans to upgrade SSC into a 30,000-seat stadium, a move the board believes will strengthen Sri Lanka's case when bidding for future ICC events, including women's and Under-19 tournaments.

The SSC celebrated its 125th anniversary last year and has been the stage for many of Sri Lankan cricket's defining moments. The ground hosted matches during the 1996 World Cup and was the scene of the world-record partnership of 624 runs between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene against South Africa in 2006.

Alongside SSC, the Colombo Cricket Club Ground, just across the road, and the P. Sara Oval are also undergoing upgrades, the report said.

SLC is meanwhile pressing ahead with plans to build a new international-standard cricket ground in Jaffna and has identified several other locations for future venues, as demand for international facilities continues to grow.