Long Lake Dance Camp Encourages Teens To Shine On Stage In 2026

Programs combine skill-building, creativity, and performance opportunities for aspiring dancers.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Dobbs Ferry, NY, 2nd January 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Long Lake Camp for the Arts, a nationally recognized summer destination for young performers, is proud to announce its 2026 summer dance program designed to inspire, train, and empower aspiring dancers. Open to teens ages 8–16, Long Lake Dance Camp provides an environment where technical skill, creative expression, and performance experience come together to create unforgettable summer experiences.

Set on a 200-acre private lakefront property in the heart of New York's Adirondack Mountains, Long Lake Dance Camp offers more than just dance classes-it cultivates confidence, independence, and lifelong friendships. Teens at Long Lake learn from professional dancers, choreographers, and instructors who guide them through a comprehensive curriculum, including ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, and choreography workshops.

“At Long Lake, we believe every dancer deserves the chance to shine,” said a representative.“Our 2026 program focuses on skill development, creative exploration, and live performance opportunities so that every teen leaves camp feeling confident and accomplished.”

The 2026 program features flexible scheduling options, allowing teens to immerse themselves in dance intensives while also exploring theater, music, and other areas of the performing arts. Morning sessions can include technique, skill-building, and conditioning, while evenings offer opportunities for musicality, choreography, ensemble work, and theater rehearsals and other dance styles. Every day is different-each camper can create a schedule based on their interests and goals, ensuring a unique and personalized experience throughout the summer.

Long Lake Dance Camp emphasizes both individual growth and collaboration. Campers participate in one-on-one coaching, group rehearsals, and fully staged productions, giving them the chance to perform in musicals, dance showcases, and original choreography. Every performance is designed to match the skill level and confidence of each dancer, ensuring a positive, supportive, and empowering experience.

In addition to dance, teens enjoy classic summer camp experiences, including swimming, kayaking, talent nights, and campfires, creating a balanced program that nurtures both creativity and social development. Parents consistently report that campers return home not only with improved dance skills but also with greater self-assurance and poise.

Long Lake Dance Camp combines a legacy of artistic excellence with a supportive environment, offering campers full access to rehearsal studios, costume departments, and performance spaces. The camp's holistic approach ensures that every dancer has the guidance, space, and opportunities needed to grow technically and creatively while enjoying the magic of summer in the Adirondacks.

About Long Lake Camp for the Arts

Founded in 1969, Long Lake Camp for the Arts provides immersive summer programs in the performing and fine arts for children and teens ages 8 to 16. Located in the Adirondack Mountains of New York, Long Lake is known for its customizable training, supportive environment, and history of shaping confident, expressive young artists.

Contact Information

Address: 199 Washington Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Website: