Muhammad Sediq Afghan, a noted mathematician from Afghanistan, recently claimed in an interview with prominent journalist Hafizullah Mohammadi that he had developed a formula for artificial intelligence as early as 1976. The interview, broadcast on Mohammadi's widely followed digital news channel, included Sediq Afghan showing what he described as a letter from a Virginia-based research center acknowledging receipt of his documents. He asserted that the letter validated his contribution to AI.

In response to these claims, our news agency sought to verify the information using an AI application. We consulted an artificial intelligence tool to cross-check historical facts and the background of AI development. According to well-documented records, the origins of artificial intelligence are traced back to the 1950s, with the field formally being named at the Dartmouth Conference in 1956. The evolution of AI is the result of collaborative research by numerous scientists and institutions, primarily in the United States and Europe.

The AI-based fact-checking we conducted did not reveal any historical ties between Muhammad Sediq Afghan and the foundational stages of AI. The letter Sediq Afghan presented appears to be a general acknowledgment rather than evidence of any AI-related invention. In summary, while Sediq Afghan is a respected figure in his field, our inquiry-supported by AI-based verification-indicates that his claim does not align with the established history of artificial intelligence.

Looking beyond this claim, it is worth reflecting on how AI has transformed our world in recent years. Over the past four years, artificial intelligence has become deeply integrated into everyday applications, from virtual assistants like ChatGPT to advanced data analytics, automated customer service, medical diagnostics, and smart home technology. The proliferation of AI tools has made technology more accessible and has enhanced efficiencies across various industries.

As we look to the future, AI is poised to continue evolving, bringing both opportunities and challenges. With advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and robotics, AI will likely play an even greater role in fields such as personalized education, climate modeling, and autonomous transportation.

While the historical origins of AI are well-established and do not align with the recent claim, the ongoing evolution of AI continues to shape our present and future. It remains a field built on decades of research and innovation, promising to drive forward a new era of technological advancement.

