Macron Vows To Work Until 'Last Second' Of Mandate

France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he would stay until the"last second" of his second term after a year of domestic political turmoil that included calls for him to resign.

Political deadlock has gripped the country ever since Macron took the gamble of calling snap polls in 2024, leading to him losing his majority and the far-right gaining ground in parliament.

The president spoke as his poll ratings were at an all-time low since he first became head of state in 2017.

“I will be at work until the very last second, striving each day to live up to the mandate you entrusted to me,” he said in a televised New Year's Eve address.

The new year is to be Macron's last full one in office before the 2027 presidential elections, for which pollsters have predicted a victory for the far right.

“I will do everything I can to ensure the presidential election proceeds as calmly as possible – in particular without any foreign interference,” said Macron, who cannot take part in the vote after serving two consecutive terms.

The country will also go to the polls for municipal elections in March.

Macron kept a high international profile in 2025, including as part of efforts to stem the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, at home, he has faced criticism even from his former allies.

Macron's third new prime minister since the snap polls, Sebastien Lecornu, has struggled to push a much-needed austerity budget through the hung parliament.

It had to adopt an emergency law last week to keep the government afloat in the eurozone's second-largest economy.

“From the very first weeks of the year now starting, government and parliament will have to come to agreements to provide the nation with a budget,” Macron said.“It is essential.”

“This year has to be – and will be – a useful year,” the president said.

In particular,“we will protect our children and teenagers from social networks and screens”, said Macron.

Lecornu's government is seeking a ban on social media access for children under 15 by next September, according to a draft law seen by AFP.

To secure his survival in parliament, the prime minister earlier this year agreed to suspend a flagship 2023 pension reform to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Lawmakers have now approved postponing its implementation until 2028, after Macron's term ends.

Within the president's centrist ranks, his former prime minister Edouard Philippe – a 2027 candidate – in October urged early presidential elections.

Three-time far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen called on the president to dissolve parliament, adding that it would be“wise” for him to resign.

Le Pen has been barred from running for public office for five years following a graft conviction.

The 57-year-old is hoping to have that sentence overturned after an appeal trial that starts mid-January, but has said that she is prepared for her lieutenant Jordan Bardella, 30, to run in her place if necessary.

“Bardella can win instead of me,” she told La Tribune Dimanche at the weekend.

A poll in November predicted that Bardella would win the second round of the 2027 elections, no matter who stands against him.

In a video on social media, he presented his own wishes for the New Year on Wednesday morning, criticising what he called a political“system running out of steam” and hoping for gains in the municipal elections.

In her own filmed message, Le Pen lambasted a“president who has lost all touch with the realities of France and the world”.

“The tipping point is near, which is why we mustn't let up,” she said.

