Abu Dhabi's New Pet Rule Sees Restaurants Open Up To Pets, Owners Welcome Move

Abu Dhabi has taken a significant step towards becoming more pet-friendly, after authorities approved amendments allowing hotels and restaurants with tourism licences to welcome companion animals such as cats and dogs in designated areas.

Under the updated regulation announced by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), tourist facilities may allow pets - provided health, safety and animal welfare standards are met - marking a shift from previous rules that largely restricted access to service animals. The change has sparked a mixed but thoughtful response from pet owners and hospitality professionals across the Capital.

Pets welcome

EL&N at Yas Bay said they started accepting animal companions since the new regulation came into effect.

"We started today morning actually, we welcomed the first couple with a small dog,” said Mohamed Metwally, Director at EL&N UAE.

"It's very positive move as it's been always an issue for people who own pets as they would love to dine out along with their own pets which now is possible."

He added: "I wish there will be more steps like that to allow small dogs inside the malls, grocery stores etc, just like in Europe."

Cafés already leading the way

Some Abu Dhabi cafés say they have been allowing pets - particularly in outdoor areas - even before the announcement.

At Art Market Café in Yas Bay, head barista Janice Cargo said pets have long been welcome in designated spaces - both outdoor and indoor.“People often call ahead to ask if they can bring their dogs, so it's definitely something customers look for.” The café has several regular dog owners, as well as a customer who arrives with his talking bird.“The bird doesn't fly around or cause any chaos; he stays on the owner's shoulder all the time.”

Cargo added that allowing pets has helped the café stand out.“It's an advantage. People can enjoy their coffee without leaving their dog at home.” The café provides water bowls for pets, and staff are attentive to customers who arrive with animals.“Sometimes they even order food like chicken or salmon for their dogs.”

Similarly, Rami Jayousi, owner of Jlato and Roof Coffee Shop at Souq Al Mina, said pets are already part of the scene in his outdoor seating area.“Some people already bring their pets - cats and dogs - so for us it's nothing new,” he noted.“As long as it's outdoors and there's no issue with management, we're fine with it.”

'We will try - carefully'

For Ognjen Kukic, a fitness manager from Serbia, and his wife Jelena Kukic, a clinic manager, the new rule opens possibilities - but also raises concerns. The couple, who own a five-year-old cat, say taking pets into public spaces in Abu Dhabi has not always been straightforward.“Before, it was mostly limited to our building or a couple of places that informally allowed it,” Jelena said, noting that cats present different challenges compared to dogs.

Unlike dogs, cats are highly territorial and less accustomed to social environments, she explained.“You can't predict how a cat will behave. Dogs are more socialised - they're used to walks, other people and different environments.” Despite the concerns, Jelena said she would consider trying pet-friendly cafés selectively.“If there are quieter places with designated areas, I would try - slowly - and see how he reacts. It's nice to have the option.”

'It's not a clear-cut yes or no'

Antje Westermann, a dog behaviourist from Germany who lives in the UAE, described the new regulation as a“double-edged sword”.

“I generally like the idea, but it has to be done very carefully,” she said, pointing to issues such as allergies, fear of animals, hygiene standards and behavioural control. Westermann, who owns three rescue dogs, said she personally would not take them to restaurants or hotels.“They're anxious and fearful. I wouldn't put them in a situation where they feel stressed or threatened.”

However, she acknowledged that for well-trained dogs - particularly in controlled outdoor areas - the change could work.“If a dog is calm, well-behaved and properly socialised, this can be a great option. Many European countries already do this.” She stressed that service dogs should always be accommodated.“They are trained to an exceptional standard. Most of the time, you don't even realise they are there.”

While the regulation gives businesses the choice - not an obligation - to allow pets, many see it as part of a broader shift towards more inclusive, lifestyle-focused urban living. For pet owners like the Kukics, the rule offers flexibility. For businesses, it opens new ways to attract customers. And for experts, it underscores the need for responsible implementation. As Westermann summed it up:“It can work - but only if everyone involved understands the responsibility that comes with it.”