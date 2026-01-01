Ruhullah Not Against NC Leadership, Says MP Ramzan

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Asserting that there is no rift between the National Conference (NC) leadership and party Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah, Rajya Sabha MP Chaudhary Ramzan on Thursday said the party remains united and focused on its political objectives.

Ramzan thanked the NC leadership for appointing him as the Additional General Secretary of the party. Talking to reporters here after attending a felicitation ceremony held to honour him for assuming the new responsibility, Ramzan said,“Differences within the party are only in approach and not in intent. There is no rift in the party. There is only a difference in approach. Aga Ruhullah is young and wants things to happen quickly, but such matters take time to fall into place.”

Ramzan said he met Aga Ruhullah during the recent Parliament session and found him fully aligned with the party and its leadership.“I did not find him against the party or its leadership. He has a different approach, but his goals are the same as those of the National Conference,” Ramzan added.

The NC leader said a memorandum outlining the party's demands has already been submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.“The Home Minister has assured us that all our demands will be fulfilled soon. The Chief Minister will also meet Amit Shah to discuss other related issues,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Dismissing suggestions that the Centre is resorting to delay tactics, Ramzan said it has been only a short time since his meeting with the Home Minister.“It has been just ten days since I met him (Shah). These things take time, and there is no question of deliberate delay,” he maintained.

He also informed that a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs is scheduled to be held in Port Blair, where he will be participating as a committee member.“Important issues will be discussed during the meeting,” he said.