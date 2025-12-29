Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR Reps Participate In Strategic Knowledge Exchange Program With Germany's Uniper

SOCAR Reps Participate In Strategic Knowledge Exchange Program With Germany's Uniper


2025-12-29 05:05:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) took part in a strategic-level mutual knowledge exchange program organized by Germany's energy company Uniper, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

The program aimed to strengthen cooperation between SOCAR and Uniper while sharing advanced expertise in management, human capital, communications, and social responsibility.

During the event, participants engaged in productive discussions on a wide range of topics, including change management, the application of digital technologies, global gas market trends, media and communications, social responsibility, and safety issues.

It is worth noting that on October 3, 2025, SOCAR and Uniper signed a Cooperation Program covering the period 2025–2026, marking a key step in deepening their strategic partnership.

MENAFN29122025000195011045ID1110534097



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search