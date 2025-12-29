SOCAR Reps Participate In Strategic Knowledge Exchange Program With Germany's Uniper

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) took part in a strategic-level mutual knowledge exchange program organized by Germany's energy company Uniper, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

The program aimed to strengthen cooperation between SOCAR and Uniper while sharing advanced expertise in management, human capital, communications, and social responsibility.

During the event, participants engaged in productive discussions on a wide range of topics, including change management, the application of digital technologies, global gas market trends, media and communications, social responsibility, and safety issues.

It is worth noting that on October 3, 2025, SOCAR and Uniper signed a Cooperation Program covering the period 2025–2026, marking a key step in deepening their strategic partnership.