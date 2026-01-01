Police In J&K's Poonch Attach Property Of Pak-Based Terror Handler

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 1 (IANS) The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday said they have attached an immovable property belonging to Pakistan-based terror handler and launch commander Rafiq Nai alias Sultan under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a statement, the police said the attachment was carried out as part of a decisive action against terror networks operating from across the border.

The attachment has been effected in connection with FIR No. 194/2024 registered at Gursai police station in Poonch district. The property attached comprises four marlas and two sarsai of agricultural land situated at Village Nar in the Nakka Majhari area of Mendhar tehsil, Poonch district.

Mujahideen/Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force. According to the police, Rafiq Nai alias Sultan is actively involved in supervising narcotics and weapons smuggling, facilitating infiltration of trained terrorists, and attempting to revive terrorist activities in the Poonch–Rajouri sector. He has been declared a designated individual terrorist and is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases, including several FIRs, police said. The attachment was executed by a joint team of Mendhar police station and the Revenue Department after following all due legal procedures, including verification, documentation and approval from the competent authority. Police said the market value of the attached property has been assessed at approximately Rs 10 lakh. “This action forms part of a broader and sustained strategy to dismantle the financial, logistical and support infrastructure of terrorist networks and to ensure that individuals involved in anti-national and terror-related activities are deprived of their resources,” the police said. District Police Poonch reiterated its commitment to act firmly and lawfully against all elements involved in terrorism and activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the nation, and assured that such measures would continue in the interest of peace, public safety and national security.

Police said the attached property is owned by Rafiq Nai alias Sultan, son of Mohd Afsar, a local resident who is presently operating as a Pakistan-based handler and launch commander of the banned terrorist outfit Tahreek