Mercato Unveils Its Winter Spectacular: A Magical Festive Season!

Mercato is welcoming visitors into a world of festive wonder with the launch of its highly anticipated Winter Spectacular, running from 11-25 December 2025. This year's celebration transforms the mall into a charming Italian-inspired winter village, glowing with twinkling lights, joyful performances, and magical moments for the entire family.

With enchanting dcor, heartwarming entertainment, creative festive workshops, and delightful meet-and-greet experiences, Mercato promises an unforgettable holiday season for both residents and tourists.

Guests can immerse themselves in daily celebrations (excluding Mondays, Tuesdays, and 24 December) from 4:00 PM to 8:15 PM, where a vibrant line-up of festive entertainment awaits. The programme features the captivating Snowfall for Santa main show, a breathtaking live performance that brings the magic of winter to life with festive music, dazzling effects, and beautifully choreographed snowfall. Families will also have the chance to enjoy a warm and joyful Santa Meet & Greet, where children can take memorable photographs and share their wish lists with Santa Claus.

Adding to the seasonal spirit, young visitors can participate in the Festive Creations Workshop, where they can express their creativity through holiday-themed crafts, including ornament decorating and crafting cheerful festive keepsakes. The celebrations continue with the lively Festive Frost Parade, a colourful procession of dancers, performers, and enchanting winter characters spreading joy throughout the mall.

Embracing the charm of an Italian winter village and a rich programme of festive activities, Mercato Mall invites everyone to celebrate the joy, warmth, and wonder of the holiday season at this year's Winter Spectacular.

Entertainment Timings

Daily from 4:00 PM - 8:15 PM

(Excluding Mondays, Tuesdays & 24 December)

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

