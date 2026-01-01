Prof. Wahid Makhdoomi Set To Be Appointed Chairman JKBOSE
Highly placed sources in Jammu & Kashmir government said that the cabinet in its last meeting recommended the appointment of Makhdoomi as Chairman of JKBOSE, reported news agency KNO.
The Lok Bhavan has cleared the proposal. A formal order regarding the appointment is set to be made within the next few days. They said the General Administration Department or School Education Department would issue a formal order regarding the appointment.
