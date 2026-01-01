Prof. Wahid Makhdoomi Set To Be Appointed Chairman JKBOSE

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Prof. Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar of the Islamic University of Science and Technology, is set to be appointed as Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.

Highly placed sources in Jammu & Kashmir government said that the cabinet in its last meeting recommended the appointment of Makhdoomi as Chairman of JKBOSE, reported news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENTADVERTISEMENT

The Lok Bhavan has cleared the proposal. A formal order regarding the appointment is set to be made within the next few days. They said the General Administration Department or School Education Department would issue a formal order regarding the appointment.