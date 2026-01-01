Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prof. Wahid Makhdoomi Set To Be Appointed Chairman JKBOSE

Prof. Wahid Makhdoomi Set To Be Appointed Chairman JKBOSE


2026-01-01 09:05:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prof. Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar of the Islamic University of Science and Technology, is set to be appointed as Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.

Highly placed sources in Jammu & Kashmir government said that the cabinet in its last meeting recommended the appointment of Makhdoomi as Chairman of JKBOSE, reported news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENTADVERTISEMENT

The Lok Bhavan has cleared the proposal. A formal order regarding the appointment is set to be made within the next few days. They said the General Administration Department or School Education Department would issue a formal order regarding the appointment.

MENAFN01012026000215011059ID1110545810



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search