Distinguished Academic Dr. Robin R. Davis Releases Debut Poetry Book, Press'n Towards The Mark - Path To Personal Power
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Walk By Faith Publishing is proud to announce the release of Press'n Towards The Mark - Path To Personal Power, a stirring collection of poems by Robin R. Davis, PhD. This compelling book weaves inspirational reflections with profound insights of her life, inviting readers on a transformative journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and personal growth.
Paired with The Path of Personal Power Journal, Dr. Davis's work offers readers a unique opportunity to reflect, write, and reclaim their voice. Whether seeking clarity, courage, or creative renewal, these pages serve as a companion for anyone determined to press forward in their personal and spiritual life.
A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Dr. Davis is a distinguished academic and economic development leader with more than 30 years of experience in corporate America and higher education. She has held key leadership roles at Virginia Union University, including Executive Dean of the Sydney Lewis School of Business, Associate Vice President of Entrepreneurship, Associate Provost of Academic Affairs, and tenured Professor of Management. Her career also spans faculty and administrative positions at Claflin and Webster University, as well as public service under three South Carolina Governors.
Dr. Davis earned degrees from South Carolina State University, Alabama A&M University, and Capella University, with advanced certifications from institutions including the University of Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Clemson University, and Furman University. A certified Six Sigma Black Belt, she served as President of Business Retention and Expansion International (BREI) and received their Honorary Lifetime Certified Master Consultant Award. Her global contributions include serving as an Emissary to Australia, Canada, Dubai, and India.
Press'n Towards The Mark is now available through Walk By Faith Publishing and on Dr. Davis's website. Readers are invited to explore a collection that celebrates resilience, faith, and the journey toward personal empowerment.
Book Information
Title: Press'n Towards The Mark - Path To Personal Power
Author: Robin R. Davis, PhD
Publisher: Walk By Faith Publishing |
Formats: Paperback / Hardcover
Contact:
Availability:
Author website:
