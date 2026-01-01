Defense Forces Strike Ilsky Oil Refinery And Several Important Russian Targets - General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Facebook page.

A strike by UCAVs on the oil refinery was reported, followed by a fire on the facility's premises.

A strike was also carried out on the Almetyevsk oil processing plant in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation. The target was hit, and the results are being verified.

In addition, the Defense Forces fired on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

In the Donetsk area, a Shahed/Geran UAV storage facility was hit. The results are being verified.

A Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system was hit near the village of Shevchenko.

In the Ilovaisk area, a fuel and lubricants depot of the Russian Federation's 51st Army was hit. A fire was reported on the facility's premises.

In addition, in the Avdiivka area, the command and observation post of the assault detachment of the 68th Tank Regiment of the Russian Federation's 150th Motorized Rifle Division was hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, on New Year's Eve, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 10 Russian military and infrastructure targets.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine