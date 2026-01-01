Russian Army Strikes Donetsk Region Nearly 1,600 Times In 24 Hours, One Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the regional police on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“On December 31, the police documented 1,593 enemy strikes on the front line and residential areas... Seven civilian objects were destroyed, including two residential buildings,” the report said.

It is noted that the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, and the villages of Hannivka and Maiachka were under fire.

In particular, in Kostiantynivka, Russian troops killed a civilian man using an FPV drone.

In Kramatorsk, an enemy Molniya-2 UAV damaged a business center.

The occupiers directed an FPV drone at Druzhkivka, where it damaged a high-rise building.

As a result of drone attacks, a farm building and a vehicle were damaged in Sloviansk, and critical infrastructure was damaged in Mykolaivka.

In Maiachka, Cherkaske community, a private house was damaged by a Lancet UAV strike.

As reported, on December 30, the Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with barrel artillery, killing one person from severe injuries.

Photo: National Police