Diplomat To OIC Meeting: Kuwait Fully Supports Sovereignty, Security Of Somalia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait expressed on Thursday its full support for the sovereignty, stability and security of Somalia, saying that the fellow Arab country's land must be united and undivided.
Speaking to the open representatives-level meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Consul General of Kuwait in Jeddah and Permanent Representative to the OIC Yousef Al-Tunaib condemned the Israeli occupation's attempts to divide land in Somalia with its recognition of so-called "Somaliland", stressing that it was a blatant violation of international law.
He commended the OIC for holding this meeting to address this important issue and said that protecting member states was a vital gesture of solidarity.
He reiterated Kuwait's categorical refusal of the Israeli occupation's recognition of so-called "Somaliland" and condemned this unilateral and illegitimate step.
The northwestern region is an integral part of Somalia and will remain so against all unlawful attempts, Al-Tunaib stressed. (end)
