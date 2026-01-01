Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary On Upcoming West Bengal Elections


2026-01-01 07:00:23
On the upcoming West Bengal elections, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary says, '...Elections are being held in Bengal, and the BJP is making every effort there. While Mamata Banerjee has been in power for a long time, she has her own unique style of politics. However, if the NDA forms the government in Bengal, it will certainly give a further boost to development in the state.'

