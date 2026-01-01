Bitcoin Futures Policy Expert Amir Zaidi Rejoins CFTC To Shape Future Regulations

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Amir Zaidi Returns to CFTC as Key Regulatory Figure in US Crypto Market

Amir Zaidi, a notable policymaker instrumental in launching regulated Bitcoin futures in the United States, has rejoined the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as chief of staff after a six-year hiatus. His return signals a renewed focus on establishing robust regulatory frameworks amid the burgeoning digital asset sector.

In an official statement, CFTC Chair Michael Selig expressed confidence in Zaidi's expertise, highlighting his pivotal role during the initial rollout of Bitcoin futures contracts under President Trump 's administration.“Amir's extensive experience will be invaluable as the CFTC navigates the evolving landscape of digital assets,” Selig remarked. He further emphasized that Congress is on the verge of passing legislation that will shape the future market structure of digital assets, an area where Zaidi's knowledge will prove crucial.

Zaidi's Return Amid Growing Crypto Regulatory Engagement

Zaidi's previous tenure at the CFTC spanned from 2010 to 2019, during which he held various roles, culminating in his position as director of the Division of Market Oversight. In this capacity, he was instrumental in shaping policies that led to the establishment of the United States' first regulated Bitcoin futures market, launched on the Chicago Board Options Exchange in 2017. This development significantly bolstered Bitcoin's legitimacy at a time when public skepticism and regulatory uncertainty were still prevalent.

Before rejoining the CFTC, Zaidi amassed experience in the financial services sector, notably serving as head of global compliance at TP ICAP, a major broker-dealer. His deep industry background positions him well to influence the agency's approach to digital assets as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time as the US prepares to introduce new legislation intended to formalize digital asset market structure. With the CFTC expected to play a central regulatory role, Zaidi's expertise underscores ongoing efforts to craft comprehensive policies that foster innovation while ensuring market integrity.

Meanwhile, CFTC chairman Michael Selig has reiterated the agency's commitment to establishing the United States as a global leader in crypto regulation. His leadership follows the tenure of Caroline Pham and aligns with broader governmental initiatives to enhance oversight and clarify market standards for digital assets.

In contrast, the Securities and Exchange Commission under Chairman Paul Atkins has adopted a relatively more accommodating stance toward cryptocurrencies, with an increasing number of crypto exchange-traded funds entering the market and legal disputes being resolved.

