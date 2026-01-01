MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 31, 2025 8:25 am - Deuce Studio Drives Breakthrough Rebrand for White Rabbit Pizza Co, Delivering Major Retail Wins and

London, UK – Deuce Studio, a London-based branding and design agency, has successfully led the rebrand of White Rabbit Pizza Co, a dedicated gluten-free Italian food manufacturer, helping the brand secure major new retail listings and achieve rapid post-launch growth.

Founded with a clear mission to create gluten-free pizzas that are genuinely delicious - not merely“good for gluten-free” - White Rabbit Pizza Co has always challenged the compromises typically associated with free-from food. However, as the brand matured, it became clear that its visual identity and brand positioning no longer reflected the quality, ambition, or mainstream appeal of the product itself.

Deuce Studio was appointed to deliver a full rebrand, designed to elevate White Rabbit Pizza Co from a niche gluten-free option to a confident, premium challenger brand capable of competing head-to-head with traditional pizza products.

The rebrand focused on clarifying the brand's purpose, sharpening its Italian food credentials, and creating a visual identity that communicated taste, craft, and credibility - without leaning on tired“free-from” cues. The result was a brand that appealed equally to gluten-free consumers and shoppers simply looking for great-tasting pizza.

The impact of the rebrand has been immediate and commercially significant.

Following the relaunch, White Rabbit Pizza Co secured two major new stockist wins with Tesco and Morrisons, dramatically widening the brand's national distribution and placing it in front of a far broader consumer audience. These listings mark a major milestone for the business and validate the strength of the new brand positioning at retail level.

In addition to expanded distribution, the rebrand has driven strong financial performance. Since relaunch, White Rabbit Pizza Co has achieved 25% growth, outperforming the wider gluten-free category by a factor of five. At a time when the category itself continues to grow steadily, White Rabbit's accelerated performance highlights the power of strategic branding to unlock commercial momentum.

Speaking on the project, Deuce Studio commented that the goal was never to simply“refresh” the brand, but to fundamentally reposition it.

“White Rabbit already had a brilliant product and a clear point of view. Our job was to make sure the brand did it justice - to help it stand confidently on shelf, speak to a wider audience, and support ambitious retail growth. The results speak for themselves.”

The rebrand demonstrates how thoughtful, strategy-led design can act as a catalyst for real business outcomes, particularly in competitive FMCG categories where differentiation is critical.

White Rabbit Pizza Co's success story reinforces the idea that gluten-free no longer needs to be framed as a compromise. With the right brand foundations in place, it can compete - and win - on taste, quality, and desirability alone.



About Deuce Studio

Deuce Studio Brand Design Agency London based, is well known as a branding and design agency working with ambitious brands to create clarity, distinction, and commercial impact through strategy-led creative.

About White Rabbit Pizza Co

White Rabbit Pizza Co is a dedicated gluten-free bakery, founded to make pizzas that are genuinely delicious, proving that gluten-free food doesn't have to settle for second best.

