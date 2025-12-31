Russia Announces Increased Security Measures On Crimean Bridge Ahфead Of The Holidays

This was reported by Suspilne Krym, citing Russian media outlets quoting Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, security measures on the bridge have been tightened in preparation for the holidays. An additional 212 checkpoints have been set up to control traffic. The ministry states that this will enable up to 17,520 vehicles to be checked per day, thereby maintaining uninterrupted traffic flow.

Additionally, Rosavtodor and Avtodor have been instructed to establish a reserve of specialized equipment and reagents to combat adverse weather conditions on the roads.

As reported, approximately 17,000 residents in temporarily occupied Crimea were left without electricity due to adverse weather conditions. The bad weather also caused transportation problems. Additionally, trains connecting Crimea were delayed.

AFU show how they eliminate Russian troops in Huliaipole

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that snow-covered roads in the temporarily occupied Crimea remain uncleared, as utility workers were prohibited from sprinkling them with sand, arguing that there was no ice and a risk of sand getting into apartments.