Mumbai Welcomes New Year 2026 With Rain Amid Chilly Weather Check IMD Forecast


2025-12-31 09:00:31
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai, Maharashtra, welcomed the new year 2026 with a spell of rain early on Thursday morning, January 1. A light to moderate rain spell was recorded in several areas, including Mulund and Dadar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with light rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs throughout the day.

Live Mint

