'Leader Of Rare Resolve And Conviction' : What PM Modi Said In Letter To Tarique Rahman After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Tarique Rahman on the demise of his mother and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

In his letter to Rahman, Prime Minister Modi said his thoughts are with the people of Bangladesh and that while her passing leaves an irreplaceable void, her vision and legacy will endure.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of your mother, Her Excellency Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Please accept my heartfelt condolences on this profound personal loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace," the letter read.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday represented India at the funeral of Zia and handed over the letter of condolence from PM Modi to Rahman.

In his letter with Rahman, a front-runner for prime ministership in the February 12 parliamentary polls, PM Modi warmly recalled his meeting and discussions with Zia during his visit to Dhaka in June 2015, adding she was a leader of "rare resolve and conviction".

The three-time Bangladesh prime minister and BNP matriarch died on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. Rahman, currently serving as the acting chairman of BNP, is the eldest son of Zia.

She made many important contributions to the development of Bangladesh, as well as to the strengthening of India-Bangladesh relations, PM Modi said.

The prime minister exuded confidence that Zia's ideals will be carried forward by Rahman and will continue to serve as a "guiding light" to ensure a new beginning and the enrichment of the deep and historic partnership between India and Bangladesh.

Khaleda Zia was laid to rest on Wednesday beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka, according to Daily Star.

"At this moment of national mourning, my thoughts are also with the people of Bangladesh, who have shown remarkable strength and dignity throughout their history. I am confident that they will continue to be guided by their shared values, democratic traditions, and a deep sense of national unity, as they move forward in peace and harmony", PM's letter added.

Thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran leader. Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A towering figure in national politics, she served three terms as prime minister and played a key role in restoring democracy after years of military rule.

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences once again. I pray to the Almighty to grant you and your family the strength and fortitude to overcome this difficult time. I also extend my best wishes to you in your future endeavours", PM Modi said.

(With agency inputs)



